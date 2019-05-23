Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New Jersey beach smoking ban in place for start of summer

SEA GIRT, N.J. (AP) — Smoking and vaping will be banned on nearly every public beach in New Jersey this summer under tougher new restrictions.

Nonsmokers are rejoicing over the ban, which also applies to public parks. But some smokers are feeling discriminated against by the law, which took effect in January.

Fines would start at $250 for a first offense and go up to $1,000 for a third offense.

Towns have the option of setting up to 15% of the beach aside as a smoking section. Wildwood Crest in Cape May County plans to do so.

At least 20 Jersey shore towns already had their own local bans on the books.

Nationwide, more than 300 coastal communities have banned smoking on their beaches.

