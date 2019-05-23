Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New Hampshire House overrides veto of death penalty repeal

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has taken a big step toward eliminating the state’s death penalty in a vote to override the governor’s veto.

The chamber on Thursday overrode Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of a repeal bill with just one more vote than necessary.

The issue now returns to the state Senate, which voted 17-6 in favor of repeal last month. If that Senate tally holds, the bill will become law.

New Hampshire’s death penalty applies in only seven scenarios, and the state hasn’t executed anyone since 1939. There is only one inmate currently on death row. The repeal bill is not supposed to apply retroactively to Michael Addison, who killed a police officer in 2006. But capital punishment supporters argue courts might interpret it differently.

The Republican governor vetoed the bill last month.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific
Weather Science

NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific

10:16 am
NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
Weather Science

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

10:12 am
Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear
Covering Colorado

Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear

9:37 am
NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific
Weather Science

NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
Weather Science

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear
Covering Colorado

Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear

Scroll to top
Skip to content