Man accused of stealing a woman’s heart, then her money

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man used an online dating website to steal not only a Georgia woman’s heart but a big chunk of her money.

Police in Franklin, Tennessee, say 34-year-old John Martin Hill was taken into custody Tuesday night at a hotel and is being held on a fugitive warrant out of Gwinnett County, Georgia.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says an Alpharetta woman reported she met Hill on the site, fell in love, and gave him $80,000 to purchase a house and furniture. After that, she says he ceased all contact.

Gwinnett County police say further investigation found that Hill has changed his name multiple times and is accused of committing similar crimes in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Hill had an attorney to comment for him.

