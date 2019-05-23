Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawyer: More to story than video in bus shove murder case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer says there’s more to know than a bus security video clip shows about a murder case against a woman accused of killing a 74-year-old man by shoving him off a public bus in Las Vegas.

Attorney Michael Becker, representing 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, said Thursday that unspecified “circumstances and events” that have yet to be made public preceded Serge Fournier’s death.

A judge rescheduled a preliminary hearing of evidence for July 17.

Fournier died April 23, a month after falling face-first from the bus to a sidewalk. Authorities ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

Witnesses told police Fournier had asked Bishop to be nice to other passengers.

The judge let Bishop remain free on $100,000 bond with strict electronic monitoring.

Associated Press

Associated Press

