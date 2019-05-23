Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Julian Castro joins McDonald’s strikers in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Julian Castro has joined a march to a McDonald’s restaurant in North Carolina to draw attention to workers’ efforts to raise minimum wage and secure other protections.

Democratic presidential candidates are making pay equity a top issue in the 2020 campaign, and several were joining actions around the country Thursday. Castro is former secretary of Housing and Urban Development and current San Antonio mayor.

The McDonald’s annual shareholder meeting is also Thursday in Dallas. Striking cooks and cashiers plan to travel to the shareholder meeting, where they’ll attend a video town hall hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, another Democratic presidential candidate.

Earlier this spring, Castro backed his own campaign staff’s vote to unionize, saying “it’s not enough to talk the talk. You have to walk the walk.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Deputies seize two emaciated horses from El Paso County property
Covering Colorado

Deputies seize two emaciated horses from El Paso County property

8:49 am
Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak
Covering Colorado

Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak

8:45 am
Claim provides disturbing new details about rape case at Phoenix long-term care facility
News

Claim provides disturbing new details about rape case at Phoenix long-term care facility

8:24 am
Deputies seize two emaciated horses from El Paso County property
Covering Colorado

Deputies seize two emaciated horses from El Paso County property

Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak
Covering Colorado

Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak

Claim provides disturbing new details about rape case at Phoenix long-term care facility
News

Claim provides disturbing new details about rape case at Phoenix long-term care facility

Scroll to top
Skip to content