Judge weighs court’s role in dispute over border wall

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether courts should intervene in a political dispute between Congress and President Donald Trump over funding the border wall.

Judge Trevor McFadden on Thursday questioned attorneys for the House of Representatives, which brought the lawsuit last month, on whether the courts had the ability to get involved after the administration said it would use Treasury and Defense Department funds to build a wall on the Mexican border.

McFadden also questioned whether there was another way outside the court system that Congress could try to stop the president from using the money.

At stake is billions of dollars Trump wants for the wall, his signature campaign promise, heading into his reelection campaign.

Lawyers argued the move violates the Constitution because Congress appropriates funds, not the president.

Associated Press

