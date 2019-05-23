Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Group seeks $100M for woman killed by US border agent

HOUSTON (AP) — Advocates for a 20-year-old Guatemalan woman shot dead by a U.S. Border Patrol agent last year are demanding $100 million in damages.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed a legal claim Thursday one year after the death of Claudia Patricia Gómez González. She crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas with several migrants who were confronted by a Border Patrol agent.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection initially said the agent used his gun after being attacked by “multiple subjects using blunt objects.” The agency called Gómez González one of the assailants. It later revised its statement to say she was “one member of the group.”

The legal claim says Gómez González “posed no threat to anyone, as would have been obvious from the slightest glance.”

Customs and Border Protection declined comment.

Associated Press

