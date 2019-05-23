Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

GOP, Dems team up to address ‘surprise medical bills’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Republican and Democratic senators are proposing legislation to address the problem of surprise medical bills. Those are the shockingly high charges insured patients can get hit with when a hospital or doctor is not in their insurers’ network.

The proposal Thursday from Sens. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, and Patty Murray, a Washington state Democrat, is a break from the partisanship that threatens to paralyze the nation’s capital.

It also aims to lower prescription drug prices by discouraging pharmaceutical industry tactics that delay the launch of lower-cost generic drugs.

On surprise medical bills, the legislation would protect patients by limiting their financial responsibility to their own plan’s in-network rates. But lawmakers still have to figure out how hospitals, doctors and insurers would settle the costs among themselves.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man who saw 300+ year sentence overturned indicted by federal grand jury on child sex allegations
Covering Colorado

Man who saw 300+ year sentence overturned indicted by federal grand jury on child sex allegations

12:12 pm
Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State
News

Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State

12:10 pm
Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month
Covering Colorado

Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month

11:44 am
Man who saw 300+ year sentence overturned indicted by federal grand jury on child sex allegations
Covering Colorado

Man who saw 300+ year sentence overturned indicted by federal grand jury on child sex allegations

Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State
News

Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State

Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month
Covering Colorado

Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month

Scroll to top
Skip to content