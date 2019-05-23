Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
GLAAD: LGBTQ representation in film is up, but not for all

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The advocacy organization GLAAD says that LGBTQ representation is up for major studio films released in 2018, but that none included transgender characters.

Of the 110 movies surveyed, 20, or 18.2%, contained an LGBTQ character. That’s a significant improvement from 2017’s all-time low of 12.8% and the second-highest in the seven years that GLAAD has been doing the report.

Both 20th Century Fox and Universal received “good” ratings for releases like “Love, Simon” and “Blockers,” while the Walt Disney Co. and Lionsgate were given failing grades. Others received the marker of insufficient.

The report concludes that while progress has been made, there is more work to be done in representation of transgender characters, bisexual characters, racially diverse LGBTQ characters and LGBTQ depiction in animated and family films.

