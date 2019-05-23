Firm tied to political donor to pay $110M in federal probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A payment processor run by a prominent political donor will pay $110 million to settle U.S. charges the company knowingly processed transactions for merchants engaging in frauds.

The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that Allied Wallet, its chief executive Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja and two other senior company officers had agreed to settle charges they participated in numerous scams.

The federal probe stemmed from a 2018 investigation by The Associated Press that showed Khawaja’s company had helped pornographers, shady debt collectors and offshore gamblers access the international banking system, often by using dummy foreign corporations and fake websites.

Khawaja, Allied Wallet and top executives have contributed at least $6 million to Democratic and Republican candidates and groups. Those donations helped earn Khawaja an Oval Office visit with President Donald Trump.