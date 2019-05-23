Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Far from border, US cities feel effect of migrant releases

MIAMI (AP) — A surge of asylum-seeking families that has strained cities along the southern U.S. border for months is now being felt in cities far from Mexico.

Immigrants are being housed in an airplane hangar and rodeo fairgrounds, while local authorities struggle to keep up with the influx.

U.S. immigration officials have eyed spots in states like Florida, Michigan and New York, to help process the migrants before they move on to their destination, which could be anywhere in the U.S.

And in border states, cities that are several hours’ drive from Mexico are already seeing sometimes hundreds of migrants a day.

The situation is leaving local authorities and nonprofits with the task of providing shelter for a night or two, a few meals and travel assistance to help migrants reach their final destinations across the U.S.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file
News

Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

1:37 pm
Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air
News

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

1:25 pm
These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes
Covering Colorado

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

1:03 pm
Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file
News

Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air
News

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes
Covering Colorado

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

Scroll to top
Skip to content