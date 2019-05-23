Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bible, other items kept from ex-Texas nurse held in deaths

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas judge has sided with prosecutors in withholding a Bible, letters and other personal items from a former nurse suspected of killing dozens of children.

Bexar County prosecutors argued in court Wednesday that 68-year-old Genene Jones’ writings in her Bible and other documents amounted to evidence showing her ability to comprehend.

A court determined in February that Jones is competent to stand trial, but her attorney says she has diminished capacity because of strokes.

Jones has served decades in prison for her 1984 conviction in the death of a 15-month-old and for giving an overdose to another infant.

She was scheduled to be released last year when prosecutors, citing new evidence, filed the first of five separate murder charges for infant deaths in the 1980s. She’s pleaded not guilty.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ft. Carson honors 4 soldiers lost supporting the Global War on Terrorism
Covering Colorado

Ft. Carson honors 4 soldiers lost supporting the Global War on Terrorism

10:51 am
NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific
Weather Science

NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific

10:16 am
NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
Weather Science

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

10:12 am
Ft. Carson honors 4 soldiers lost supporting the Global War on Terrorism
Covering Colorado

Ft. Carson honors 4 soldiers lost supporting the Global War on Terrorism

NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific
Weather Science

NOAA predicts above-normal 2019 hurricane season in the central Pacific

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
Weather Science

NOAA predicts near-normal 2019 Atlantic hurricane season

Scroll to top
Skip to content