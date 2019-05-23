Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Batali accuser’s attorneys: Chef must he held accountable

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for a woman who says Mario Batali forcibly kissed and groped her in a Boston restaurant in 2017 say the celebrity chef “must be held accountable … for his despicable acts.”

The lawyers said in a statement released Thursday that Batali abused his celebrity status to entice her and that she is “grateful” prosecutors have decided to go forward with the case.

It’s the first criminal charge against Batali resulting from several sexual harassment and assault allegations that crippled his career amid the #MeToo movement.

The 58-year-old Batali recently gave up financial stakes in all his restaurants. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a charge of indecent assault and battery.

A lawyer for Batali says the chef denies the allegations and expects to be vindicated.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the statement came from the accuser’s lawyers, not from the accuser through her lawyers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file
News

Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

1:37 pm
Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air
News

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

1:25 pm
These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes
Covering Colorado

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

1:03 pm
Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file
News

Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air
News

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes
Covering Colorado

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

Scroll to top
Skip to content