APNewsBreak: Police won’t fight California use-of-force bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two major police organizations are dropping their opposition to California legislation that would tighten the standard for use of deadly force.

Spokesmen for organizations representing police chiefs and rank-and-file officers told The Associated Press on Thursday that they won’t fight a measure responding to national unrest over fatal police shootings.

The legislation would bar police from using lethal force unless it is “necessary.” That’s a change from the current “reasonable fear” standard.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately explain their decision. But new amendments make it clear that officers are not required to retreat and they don’t lose their right to self-defense if they use “objectively reasonable force.”

Democratic legislative leaders are backing the revised version, which is set for a key vote next week.

Associated Press

