Acting Secy Shanahan to speak at Naval Academy graduation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is set to deliver the commencement address to the 2019 graduating class of the U.S. Naval Academy.

The former Boeing executive will speak Friday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

More than 1,000 midshipmen will be graduating. Each will receive a Bachelor of Science degree and be commissioned as either a Navy ensign or 2nd lieutenant in the Marines.

Shanahan served as the Pentagon’s No. 2 official since July 2017 until he was appointed the acting secretary in January. He took over after former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis resigned in December over policy differences with President Donald Trump.

The White House earlier this month announced Trump intends to nominate Shanahan as defense secretary, ending months of speculation.

Associated Press

