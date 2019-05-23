Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 plead guilty in Texas in Backpage.com sex-trafficking case

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty in Texas for using the now-defunct Backpage.com sex-trafficking site to advertise victims for sale.

Federal prosecutors in Fort Worth say Joshua Glaze pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force fraud or coercion. Faizal Sabar pleaded guilty to the same count May 13. Both await sentencing and face up to life in prison.

Investigators say Sabar in 2017 traveled with a victim from Pennsylvania to Texas. Authorities say Glaze helped Sabar create online ads and rent hotel rooms. They say the two men kept the proceeds.

Glaze and Sabar are the latest to plead guilty related to Backpage.com, which was based in Dallas and shut down by law officers in 2018.

Associated Press

