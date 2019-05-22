Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US official says foreign election hacking is ‘inevitable’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department official says the hacking of U.S. election systems is “inevitable” and the real question is how the country responds.

Adam Hickey, a senior national security official, joined other government officials at a congressional hearing focused on how to safeguard election systems from foreign hacking.

There’s concern that Russia and others nations could try to interfere in the 2020 election. Special counsel Robert Mueller has documented a sweeping effort by Moscow to meddle in the 2016 election in Donald Trump’s favor by hacking Democrats and spreading misinformation online.

Hickey says Americans need to “take a deep breath” to reports of hacking and maintain confidence in the election system.

Associated Press

