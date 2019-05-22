Trump awards medals to public safety officers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Valor to 14 public safety officers, including eight who responded to a shooting at a southern California polling place.

Trump honored the men at a White House ceremony on Wednesday. Two were honored posthumously.

The medal is the nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer.

The eight men from the Azusa, California, police department were honored for placing themselves in danger and saving the lives of civilians and fellow officers during the shooting on Election Day 2016.