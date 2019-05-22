Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas 8th-grader wins National Geographic contest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nihar Janga, an eighth-grader from Austin, Texas, with an already impressive array of awards, has taken top honors in the 31st annual National Geographic GeoBee, an elite test of geographic knowledge.

Janga triumphed Wednesday during a competition at the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington. The student from Austin’s Canyon Ridge Middle School was also a co-champion of the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee and a top-ten finalist in the 2018 GeoBee.

The society also held the first-ever national-level competition of the GeoChallenge, a team competition that asked for innovative solutions to modern problems. This year’s challenge: plastic pollution in our waterways.

A team from Flushing Christian School in Flushing, New York, won by building a model filtration device to clear plastic debris from the Hudson River.

Associated Press

