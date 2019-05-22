Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Returning soldier dons umpire gear to surprise son at game

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A U.S. soldier who had just returned home from overseas surprised his 8-year-old son from behind home plate as the boy stepped up to bat at a youth baseball game in Michigan.

Army Staff Sgt. Joseph Abbott wore an umpire’s mask and chest protector along with his military fatigues Tuesday as his son Hunter stood in the batter’s box. Abbott wished his son luck and the boy quickly recognized his father, who had been in Germany for about five months.

WOOD-TV reports Abbott and his fiancée had been trying to think of a way to surprise their kids with his return. The game in Montcalm County’s Crystal Township, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, proved to be the perfect opportunity.

Abbott says: “It seems like it worked.”

___

Information from: WOOD-TV, http://www.woodtv.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

6:20 am
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

5:38 am
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

10:12 pm
A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

Scroll to top
Skip to content