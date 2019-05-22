Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rangers OF Calhoun on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left quad strain.

The move was made Wednesday, a day after Calhoun aggravated his quad as a baserunner when trying to beat a throw to first base in the sixth inning of a win over Seattle.

Delino DeShields, the center fielder sent to the minor two weeks ago, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Calhoun hit .435 (10 for 23) with two homers and seven RBIs since making his season debut a week ago following his call-up from the minor. He reached safely in all six games.

Manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun initially thought he had a cramp, but the pain didn’t go away after getting to the dugout. The outfielder was re-examined Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video
Covering Colorado

Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video

12:55 pm
Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels
News

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

12:42 pm
President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations
News

President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations

12:26 pm
Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video
Covering Colorado

Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels
News

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations
News

President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations

Scroll to top
Skip to content