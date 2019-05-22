Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: 3 dead as ‘everybody lost’ in gunfight near Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — An attempted robbery at an apartment complex near Atlanta turned into a grisly scene when the robber and two victims were all killed in a gun battle.

As Capt. A.W. Ford with the DeKalb County Police puts it, “There was a gun fight and everybody lost.”

WXIA-TV reports that police believe two men were drinking in a parking lot late Tuesday when another man tried to rob them.

A fight broke out over a gun, and all three were fatally shot as at least 10 rounds were fired.

Police found the two victims lying dead near one another. The robber ran from the scene and was found dead in a wooded area.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items
Covering Colorado

More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items

9:59 am
Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area
Covering Colorado

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area

9:15 am
Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

7:26 am
More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items
Covering Colorado

More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area
Covering Colorado

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content