NY Senate again approves access to Trump’s tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state Senate has voted again to allow President Donald Trump’s state tax returns to be released to Democrats in Congress.

The Democrat-led chamber approved the measure Wednesday. The Assembly is expected to approve the new language Wednesday afternoon.

The bills don’t target Trump by name, but they would allow the leaders of three congressional committees to request New York state tax returns filed by elected officials and top appointed officials.

The Senate initially approved a far broader bill this month that would have let Congress request the returns of any New York taxpayer. Lawmakers later agreed to narrow the focus to address worries raised by Republicans that the bill went too far.

The legislation comes amid a battle in Washington over Trump’s federal returns.

Associated Press

