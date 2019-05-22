Mystery of racist photo in governor’s yearbook left unsolved

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s rocky progress to redemption didn’t get much of a boost Wednesday after a month’s long investigation failed to determine whether he appears in a racist yearbook picture that almost destroyed his political career.

A law firm hired by Eastern Virginia Medical School said it couldn’t say whether Northam is in a picture published in 1984 of a man in blackface next to someone in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.

The Democratic governor initially acknowledged he was in the picture when it surfaced in February. He then reversed course the next day, saying he was convinced he wasn’t in the photo.

Northam said Wednesday he was sorry for how he responded and said he’s working on addressing longstanding racial inequities.