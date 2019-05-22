Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Motown legend has Alabama lawmakers ‘Dancing in the Street’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — When Motown legend Martha Reeves sings her 1964 hit “Dancing in the Street” in the Alabama House of Representatives, let the record show that lawmakers feel compelled to sing along.

Reeves, a native of Eufaula, Alabama, led lawmakers in song Wednesday.

The lead singer of the R&B group Martha & The Vandellas was in town to receive the Distinguished Artists Award by the Alabama State Council on the Arts at an event later in the day.

She told the legislators that she’s thrilled to be back in her home state.

After singing “The Lord’s Prayer,” Reeves was persuaded to give an unaccompanied performance of “Dancing in the Street.” As she did so, the lawmakers stood, swayed, clapped and sang enthusiastically.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal
Covering Colorado

Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal

4:29 pm
Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer
Covering Colorado

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

4:15 pm
US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast
News

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

4:11 pm
Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal
Covering Colorado

Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer
Covering Colorado

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast
News

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

Scroll to top
Skip to content