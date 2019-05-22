Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mississippi leaders: Lawmaker should resign if he hit wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s governor and two other top Republicans say a state lawmaker should resign if he punched his wife.

Second-term Republican Rep. Doug McLeod of Lucedale was arrested last weekend and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

George County sheriff’s deputies say McLeod bloodied his wife’s nose after she didn’t undress quickly enough when McLeod wanted to have sex. Deputies report McLeod was drunk when they arrived late Saturday.

Gov. Phil Bryant’s spokesman, Bobby Morgan, says Wednesday that Bryant considers “abuse of any kind is reprehensible.”

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn and state Republican chairman Lucien Smith issued statements Tuesday saying violence in relationships is “unacceptable.”

All three say McLeod should resign immediately if the accusation is true.

Multiple attempts to reach McLeod for comment have been unsuccessful.

Associated Press

