Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Michigan priest facing allegation of misconduct with minor

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A priest with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is on administrative leave while church officials investigate an allegation of misconduct with a minor.

The decision regarding the Rev. Dennis Kucharczyk was announced Tuesday. The diocese says the alleged misconduct “occurred many years ago,” and he was placed on leave Sunday after church officials received information from law enforcement.

The Associated Press sent an email to Kucharczyk Wednesday seeking comment.

A release says Kucharczyk cannot have contact with anyone under 21 or serve in priestly capacities during the investigation.

Kucharczyk is pastor of St. John XXIII Parish, which includes Hemlock, Merrill and Ryan churches. He also served churches in Caro, Caseville, Pinnebog, Midland, Linwood and Saginaw.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items
Covering Colorado

More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items

9:59 am
Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area
Covering Colorado

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area

9:15 am
Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

7:26 am
More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items
Covering Colorado

More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area
Covering Colorado

Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content