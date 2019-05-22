Michigan AG: Lame-duck ballot drive law is unconstitutional

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says a lame-duck law making it harder to put proposals on the statewide ballot is unconstitutional.

Democrat Dana Nessel’s opinion Wednesday binds state officials unless it is reversed by a court. A legal fight is expected.

The law was enacted by Republicans in December’s post-election session, and followed their unprecedented maneuver to weaken minimum wage increases and paid sick time requirements that began as ballot initiatives.

The law imposes a geographic requirement on groups trying to gather hundreds of thousands of voter signatures to qualify for the ballot. No more than 15% of signatures can come from any one of Michigan’s 14 congressional districts, a restriction that could prevent ballot committees from solely targeting the most heavily populated, more Democratic urban areas.