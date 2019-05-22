Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged with ripping off porn star Stormy Daniels, the client who made him famous.

The allegations against Avenatti were revealed in charges filed Wednesday in New York.

Federal prosecutors say Avenatti took money Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal.

Daniels isn’t named in the court filing, but the details of the case make it clear that she is the client involved in the case.

Avenatti rocketed to fame representing Daniels when she sued to be released from a non-disclosure agreement involving an alleged tryst with President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was previously charged in New York and Los Angeles with trying to extort money from Nike and stealing millions of dollars from clients.

He has denied all the allegations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video
Covering Colorado

Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video

12:55 pm
Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels
News

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

12:42 pm
President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations
News

President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations

12:26 pm
Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video
Covering Colorado

Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels
News

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations
News

President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations

Scroll to top
Skip to content