Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawsuit dismissed in death of student turned drug informant

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a North Dakota college student turned police drug informant.

The body of 20-year-old Andrew Sadek was recovered from the Red River in June 2014. Investigators say he was wearing a backpack filled with rocks and had a gunshot wound to his head.

Sadek’s parents sued Richland County and a sheriff’s deputy who recruited him as an informant. Sadek got caught selling marijuana at North Dakota State College of Science and agreed to become an informant in exchange for leniency.

Tammy and John Sadek say their son was murdered because he was coerced into becoming an informant.

Judge John Schmitz dismissed the lawsuit this week, saying there was no evidence that Sadek’s death was caused directly by the sheriff’s deputy and the county’s alleged negligence in assessing the dangers of becoming an informant.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

7:26 am
A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

6:20 am
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

5:38 am
Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend
Colorado Living

Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content