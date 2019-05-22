Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kansas Christian school founder acquitted of child sex abuse

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The co-founder of a suburban Kansas City school has been found not guilty of child sexual abuse charges.

Fox4KC reports 49-year-old Dennis Creason was acquitted Tuesday on several counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Creason and his wife, of Bonner Springs, co-founded founded Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee. He was accused of lewd fondling or touching of children under the age of 14 between 2009 and early 2018.

Oaklawn Christian School closed following Creason’s arrest.

Creason testified during the trial that he never had sexual contact with the children. His attorneys argued the five girls who testified were coached about what to say.

But prosecutors argued the children were afraid of Creason and had no reason to lie.

___

Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

6:20 am
President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

5:38 am
Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

10:12 pm
A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning
Weather

A few showers later today with more rain through Thursday morning

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force
News

President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

Scroll to top
Skip to content