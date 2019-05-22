Iowa governor blocks bill aimed at stopping anti-Trump suits

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has vetoed a measure that Republican lawmakers pushed through in the final days of the legislative session to stop the state’s Democratic attorney general from filing or joining lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s policies.

The measure Reynolds vetoed Wednesday was targeted at stopping Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller from joining multistate lawsuits filed against the federal government. Republicans argued Miller had sued Trump too much.

The proposal would have required the attorney general to get the permission from the governor, legislature or state executive council before filing any out-of-state court action. Iowa would have been the only state with such limits.

After Reynolds announced the veto, Miller issued a statement saying he’d agree to “get the consent” of Reynolds before joining such lawsuits. He acknowledged the agreement meant he’d stop suing the Trump administration.