Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Gun buyer in San Bernardino attack wants to pull guilty plea

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of buying the rifles a husband and wife used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terrorist attack in 2015 will ask to withdraw his guilty plea.

Enrique Marquez’s lawyer submitted papers Wednesday with the federal court in Riverside saying his client will file a motion under seal to withdraw a 2017 guilty plea to providing material support to terrorists.

Prosecutors are expected to challenge the request. It was not immediately possible to determine whether the motion has been filed.

Defense attorney John Aquilina didn’t immediately reply to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Authorities say Marquez acknowledged buying the semi-automatic rifles that Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik used to attack a gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The couple later died in a firefight.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The Survival University is designed specifically for aspiring mountain men and women
Digital Original

The Survival University is designed specifically for aspiring mountain men and women

2:08 pm
Pennsylvania boy with Down syndrome left on school bus, hitchhikes home
News

Pennsylvania boy with Down syndrome left on school bus, hitchhikes home

2:06 pm
Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control
Capitol Watch

Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control

1:58 pm
The Survival University is designed specifically for aspiring mountain men and women
Digital Original

The Survival University is designed specifically for aspiring mountain men and women

Pennsylvania boy with Down syndrome left on school bus, hitchhikes home
News

Pennsylvania boy with Down syndrome left on school bus, hitchhikes home

Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control
Capitol Watch

Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control

Scroll to top
Skip to content