Fugitive says he’ll surrender if people like wanted poster

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 29-year-old Connecticut fugitive says he’s serious about an offer to surrender if police can get enough people to respond to an online wanted poster on social media.

Jose Simms, who is wanted by Torrington police for failing to appear in court on charges ranging from breach of peace to threatening, told The Associated Press in a Facebook message that he is tired of running.

Torrington police agreed to a deal in which Simms will turn himself in if a posting on the department’s Facebook page gets 15,000 “likes.”

Maki Haberfeld, who teaches ethics and procedure at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, says Simms is using social media to manipulate both the department and the news media and has already gotten what he wants — notoriety.