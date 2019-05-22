Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former Senate Majority Leader Daschle joins cannabis board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle has been named to an advisory board of a cannabis investment company.

The Argus Leader reports the South Dakota Democrat joined New York-based Northern Swan Holdings Inc.

The firm supports companies in the international cannabis industry in countries where marijuana is legal.

Joe Crowley, a former New York Democratic congressman, also was named to the company’s board.

Daschle, in a statement, called for changes to U.S. laws regarding cannabis research and use.

Daschle served in the Senate from 1987 to 2005.

Associated Press

Associated Press

