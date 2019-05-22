Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former congressman in corruption case seeks Trump pardon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi, who was convicted of corruption, money laundering and other charges, wants a pardon from President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Daily Sun reported Wednesday that a lawyer for the former Republican congressman from Arizona sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department last month, also requesting an investigation.

The letter claims investigators illegally wiretapped conversations, concealed evidence and introduced false testimony at Renzi’s trial.

Renzi was convicted in 2013 of conspiring to use his congressional post to make companies buy a business associate’s land so a debt could be repaid to Renzi.

He was released from federal prison in 2017 after serving three years.

A spokesman for Renzi says they have not yet received a response from the Justice Department.

___

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

