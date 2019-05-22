Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former Arkansas lawmaker gets jail sentence in theft case

ASHDOWN, Ark. (AP) — A former state lawmaker in Arkansas has been sentenced to four months in jail after pleading guilty to a theft charge.

Fonda Hawthorne was accused of using public money from the Ashdown-Little River Chamber of Commerce to buy alcohol and tobacco when she was serving as the organization’s director. She was sentenced to Tuesday to four months to be served in Arkansas Community Correction custody and five months of probation.

Hawthorne was a Democratic state representative from 2013 to 2015 representing southwest Arkansas.

According to Shreveport, Louisiana, TV station KSLA , Hawthorne said in court that she committed the thefts because of a drinking problem. She said that since her arrest, she has been to rehab for alcoholism and has also repaid nearly $7,400 to the chamber of commerce.

Associated Press

