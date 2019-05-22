Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Feds: Man aided Hamas, threatened to kill Israel supporters

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man sought to aid a terrorist organization and threatened to “shoot everybody” at a pro-Israel march and bomb Trump Tower in New York.

Twenty-year-old Jonathan Xie (SHEE) is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, making false statements and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

The New Jersey resident is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in Newark. It wasn’t immediately known if he’s retained an attorney.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Xie sent $100 in December to a person he thought was affiliated with a faction of Hamas. In an online video, he allegedly displayed a handgun and said he wanted to “shoot the pro-Israel demonstrators” at an unspecified gathering.

Authorities allege he posted on Instagram that he wanted to bomb the Israeli embassy and Trump Tower in New York.

Associated Press

