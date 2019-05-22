Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Exhibits about Ali, nature, motorcycles opening at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A massive new exhibition and entertainment hall is set to open at Elvis Presley’s Graceland in Tennessee with three museum-style exhibits, including one on the late boxing great Muhammad Ali.

Graceland officials say the 80,000-square-foot (7,432-square-meter) Graceland Exhibition Center opens Saturday to guests visiting the Presley-themed tourist attraction in Memphis. The singer, actor and pop icon lived in Memphis until his death on Aug. 16, 1977.

Presley and Ali were known to be friends. Presley once gave Ali a custom-made robe in Las Vegas in the early 1970s. A replica of that robe is part of the Ali exhibit, along with photos of the heavyweight boxing and civil rights champion and other artifacts.

Exhibits about motorcycles and the planet Earth also are scheduled to open Saturday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain

8:59 pm
Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 
News5 Investigates

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 

8:18 pm
Multiple agencies involved in standoff with wanted suspect in Fountain
News

Multiple agencies involved in standoff with wanted suspect in Fountain

8:00 pm
Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 
News5 Investigates

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 

Multiple agencies involved in standoff with wanted suspect in Fountain
News

Multiple agencies involved in standoff with wanted suspect in Fountain

Scroll to top
Skip to content