Ex-pro football player held for murder trial in child death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 28-year-old former pro football player is headed to trial in state court on murder and 19 felony child abuse and neglect charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter.

A judge told former NFL and Canadian Football League running back Cierre Wood that testimony from a detective, firefighter and medical examiner convinced her that Wood and the child’s mother caused the “ultimate and untimely and horrific death” of La’Rayah Davis.

The girl’s 25-year-old mother, Amy Taylor, faces a separate preliminary hearing Aug. 5.

The judge said the child must have suffered, citing numerous external bruises and autopsy findings of 20 broken ribs, internal bleeding and multiple liver, heart and diaphragm injuries.

Wood played for the University of Notre Dame before stints with three NFL teams and the Montreal Alouettes in Canada.

Associated Press

