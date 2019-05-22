Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
District attorney says Meek Mill should get new trial, judge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The district attorney of Philadelphia is calling for a new trial for rapper Meek Mill before a new judge.

The brief submitted Wednesday by District Attorney Larry Krasner says former Judge Genece Brinkley’s court “abused its discretion” in 2017 in sentencing Mill to two to four years for violating an old gun charge.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was released after serving four months. Mill’s sentence for a minor probation violation became a lightning rod for criminal justice reform .

Krasner, who has called for Brinkley’s removal in the past, said Mill should get a new trial before a different judge. The brief criticized Brinkley for checking up on Mill at a homeless shelter where he was doing community service.

A message was left Wednesday with attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr., who previously represented Brinkley.

