Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Defendant says he doesn’t recall if he shot 8 at church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding seven others in a Nashville church in 2017 says he can’t remember if he did it.

In court Wednesday, 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson testified that he doesn’t remember if he shot others at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. He said he recalls shooting himself during a tussle at the church the day of the shooting.

Prosecutor Amy Hunter asked if Samson chooses what he wants to remember.

A psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with “schizoaffective” and post-traumatic stress disorder. Samson said his feelings would quickly change from ecstatic to suicidal. He’s now on medication.

Samson is black and the victims white. Hunter says Samson left a note about a 2015 shooting massacre at a South Carolina black church and aimed to kill at least 10 white churchgoers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal
Covering Colorado

Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal

4:29 pm
Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer
Covering Colorado

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

4:15 pm
US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast
News

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

4:11 pm
Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal
Covering Colorado

Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer
Covering Colorado

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast
News

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

Scroll to top
Skip to content