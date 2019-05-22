Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Christopher Nolan’s new espionage film gets a title: ‘Tenet’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming international espionage film has a title. Warner Bros. on Wednesday says the action epic is called “Tenet.”

The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Production is currently underway and the studio says filming will span seven countries.

Nolan is directing off of his own script and shooting on a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film.

“Tenet” is expected to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Camping World defiant after North Carolina city asks dealer to take down giant American flag
News

Camping World defiant after North Carolina city asks dealer to take down giant American flag

11:31 am
How out of the ordinary was our late May snow?
Covering Colorado

How out of the ordinary was our late May snow?

10:53 am
Breckenridge Ski Resort extending season until June 9
Covering Colorado

Breckenridge Ski Resort extending season until June 9

10:40 am
Camping World defiant after North Carolina city asks dealer to take down giant American flag
News

Camping World defiant after North Carolina city asks dealer to take down giant American flag

How out of the ordinary was our late May snow?
Covering Colorado

How out of the ordinary was our late May snow?

Breckenridge Ski Resort extending season until June 9
Covering Colorado

Breckenridge Ski Resort extending season until June 9

Scroll to top
Skip to content