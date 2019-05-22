Census: Big cities in US aren’t growing like they used to

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Big cities in the U.S. aren’t growing like they used to.

New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show most of the nation’s largest cities last year grew by a fraction of the numbers they did earlier this decade.

Some demographers say the big-city growth seen earlier was fueled by millennials who delayed home-buying in the suburbs after the recession and stuck it out in large cities.

The Brooking Institution’s William Frey says that growth was an aberration.

New York City is a good example. In 2012, it grew by 75,000 residents. It lost 39,000 residents last year.

Los Angeles and Houston grew last year but at a fraction of their growth six years ago.