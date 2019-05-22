Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
California synagogue honors woman slain in gunman’s attack

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California synagogue where a gunman killed a woman and wounded three other people has dedicated a new Torah scroll — the holiest object in Judaism — to the slain woman.

The handwritten Biblical scroll was dedicated Wednesday at Chabad of Poway in memory of Lori Kaye.

The 60-year-old was shot last month when a man using an assault rifle opened fire on the congregation on the last day of Passover.

Kaye’s husband carried the Torah as it was paraded in the street to the sounds of clapping and singing.

The ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost a finger in the attack.

Nineteen-year-old John T. Earnest has pleaded not guilty to more than 100 federal and state charges, including murder and committing a hate crime.

Associated Press

Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 
News5 Investigates

Multiple agencies involved in standoff with wanted suspect in Fountain
News

