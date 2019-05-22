Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Atlantic City casino earnings way down amid more competition

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — More casinos have meant less profit in Atlantic City since two gambling halls reopened last summer.

Figures released Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos saw their gross operating profit decline by nearly 30% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, when there were only seven.

The casinos collectively reported an $87 million profit in the first three months of this year.

Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other charges, and is a widely accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City casino industry.

When the Hard Rock and Ocean casinos reopened last June, there was concern that the extra competition might drive down profits.

Associated Press

