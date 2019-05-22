Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Army veteran indicted in California bomb plot against rally

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. grand jury has indicted an Army veteran in a plot to plant a bomb at a rally by white supremacists in California.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday the indictment charges Mark Domingo with providing material support to terrorists and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

The 26-year-old was arrested last month. Investigators say he wanted to kill people at a Nazi rally that was planned in Long Beach but didn’t happen.

Court papers say Domingo discussed several types of attacks with an informant that included targeting Jews, churches and police.

Prosecutors say he wanted revenge for attacks on mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people.

An email seeking comment from Domingo’s public defender was not immediately returned.

