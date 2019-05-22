Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
APNewsBreak: Theme park to star ‘Hunger Games,’ ‘Twilight’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionsgate will open what it calls the world’s first vertical theme park featuring high-tech experiences that will place guests inside some of the studio’s top films, including “The Hunger Games” and “Twilight,” this summer in China.

Lionsgate Entertainment World is scheduled to open in July on Hengqin Island located in Zhuhai, China. The studio’s first theme park will immerse guests in adventures from some of the Lionsgate’s biggest films, including “Divergent,” ”Now You See Me,” ”Escape Plan” and “Gods of Egypt.”

More than 25 rides and virtual reality experiences will pack a sleek, futuristic bean-shaped building that stands 10 stories high.

The attraction will be a part of a new entertainment complex called Novotown, which includes hotel and office towers along with retail dining and entertainment.

Associated Press

