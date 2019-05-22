‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh to be released

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison.

But conditions imposed recently on John Walker Lindh make clear that authorities remain concerned about the threat he could pose once free.

Lindh’s release is slated for Thursday.

He joined the Taliban before the Sept. 11 attacks and was brought back to the U.S. after being captured in a battle with U.S.-aligned Northern Alliance fighters. He got 20 years, but had three years knocked off for good behavior.

Some have expressed concern that Lindh is still actively radical.

He will serve his supervised release under restrictions including monitoring of his internet devices and that he cannot leave the country.