Abortion opponents savor victory in Alabama rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Abortion opponents held a rally at the Alabama Capitol, savoring victory after the state’s governor signed the nation’s most stringent abortion ban into law last week.

Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America said Wednesday’s rally was to celebrate the law’s passage and thank legislators.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the legislation that would outlaw abortion in most cases. It hasn’t taken effect and is expected to be blocked as a legal challenge plays out.

Standing in front of the banner, “Pro-Life Pro-Woman,” speakers said they are gaining momentum in the fight against abortion.

Rally speakers included women who regretted abortions and a man whose birth mother refused to have an abortion after a rape.

A counterprotester shouted “forced birth extremists” at the group, who shouted back “pro-woman, pro-life.”

Associated Press

